New id8 decide release strengthens engineering teams’ agility to make smarter decisions

This new software release incorporates customer feedback from leading OEMs in automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing industries. Featuring a number of productivity boosters, the new release of id8 decide furthers increases the pace of the worldwide adoption of this engineering data analytics solution.

Extended range of post-processing plots

To start with, id8 decide’s range of plots has been extended, including the brand new sequence plot. This plot allows engineers to graphically evaluate the evolution of any individual design input or output throughout the design space exploration or optimization process. Dragging and dropping multiple data widgets onto an id8 decide worksheet enables teams to bring data insights to life. Readily sharing worksheets live with peers and managers – from any workstation or mobile device – creates a collaborative environment for the entire team to efficiently make the right engineering decisions.

Worksheet templates benefit entire organizations

Engineering data analysts tailor id8 decide worksheets to support specific project analysis tasks, combining relevant plot types as part of the interactive project dashboard. id8 decide now offers the possibility to save any worksheet as a template, which enables engineering specialists to use predefined templates for any project data set. This is a productivity booster for all engineering teams, in particular those working from different geographic locations. The use of worksheet templates not just saves considerable analysis setup time, but also ensures maximum consistency across the work of individual team members.

More versatile and efficient data processing

id8 decide leverages engineering data from disparate sources, including Optimus, connecting and visualizing any data related to physical or virtual prototypes. The new id8 decide release enables users to acquire deeper engineering insights faster through more versatile and efficient processing of these data. Overall, id8 decide offers them more options to manipulate and visualize engineering data exactly the way they want.

About id8 decide

id8 decide multiplies the power of Optimus, the industry-leading Process Integration and Design Optimization (PIDO) software platform. Complementing Optimus design space exploration, id8 decide delivers actionable insights and relevant decision metrics to engineering teams - maximizing user productivity while minimizing technology ownership cost.

About Noesis Solutions

Noesis Solutions is an engineering innovation partner to manufacturers in engineering-intense industries. Specialized in solutions that enable Objectives Driven Draft-to-Craft Engineering processes, its software products and services help customers adopt a targeted development strategy that resolves their toughest multi-disciplinary engineering challenges.

This Engineer by Objectives strategy entails an automated approach that streamlines engineering processes to efficiently manage the growing complexity of today’s engineering challenges. In addition, interactive design space visualization allows engineering teams to make informed decisions faster – empowering them to form & transform ideas into products that outsmart competition

Noesis Solutions operates through a network of subsidiaries and representatives in key locations around the world. For more information, please visit www.noesissolutions.com.

